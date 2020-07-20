‘Shame on you': Protesters disrupt Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 news conference

For the second time in seven days, protesters on Monday disrupted Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ coronavirus news conference.

It happened while the governor was speaking at the Orlando headquarters of OneBlood, a blood donation agency, where he tried to focus on the importance of antibody tests and convalescent plasma.

“One of the treatments that many physicians around the state believe is very effective is the use of convalescent plasma,” DeSantis said.

“This is a blood that’s donated from somebody who has cleared the COVID-19 disease,” DeSantis continued. “It has the antibodies, and that is then used on a patient who is sick in the hospital. And what they find is, as well as with some of the other treatments, the earlier you do it the more effective you will be.”

Protesters then interrupted the news conference.

“You’re lying to the public. Thousands of deaths are on your hands,” protesters could be heard yelling.

The governor tried to continue to speak while the protesters were slowly moved outdoors by authorities.

Shouts of “Shame on you” and “You’re lying to the public” continued to be heard from outside, where the protesters occasionally banged on the windows.

“We will not be defunding the police,” DeSantis said once the protesters were moved outside. “So, don’t worry about that. We’re going to be supporting our men and women in law enforcement.”

When calm was restored, DeSantis talked about the importance of Floridians getting antibody tests, urging the people who tested positive for COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help treat other patients.

On the upcoming school year, the governor said it’s important parents have options between traditional schooling and virtual learning.

DeSantis also called into question how COVID-19 deaths are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What CDC has said is anybody that tests positive, if they then die, that’s a death amongst cases. But I think the public should know if someone commits suicide, for example, and they turn up positive, should that be attributed to the coronavirus?” DeSantis said.

Demonstrators who News4Jax’s news partner, WKMG-TV, spoke with accused DeSantis of lying about COVID-19 and mishandling the pandemic.

Protesters also interrupted DeSantis last week in Miami.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 92 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of Florida residents and visitors who have died from the virus to 5,183. The state also reported 10,347 new cases. People between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for 1,847 of the new cases, the largest increase among age groups.