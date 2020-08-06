Florida inmate COVID-19 cases top 9,800

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Another 361 state prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, with the inmate death toll reaching 60, according to information released Thursday by the Florida Department of Corrections.

As of midday Thursday, 9,821 inmates had tested positive, up from 9,460 on Wednesday. Also, the number of inmate deaths linked to the disease increased from 59 to 60.

Five prisons have had more than 500 inmate cases: Columbia Correctional Institution, Graceville Correctional Facility, Lowell Correctional Institution, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and Taylor Correctional Institution. Of those facilities, Taylor Correctional had the largest increase Thursday, going from 453 cases to 501 cases.

Also Thursday, the department reported that 1,911 corrections workers have tested positive. That was up from 1,866 cases on Wednesday.