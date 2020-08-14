Florida judge refuses to dismiss school closing case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A lawsuit brought by Florida’s largest teachers union seeking to keep schools closed is still alive Friday morning.

After hearing arguments from both sides in a virtual haring, Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Florida Education Association against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education and Commissioner Richard Corcoran requiring in-person learning in all 67 counties by the end of August.

The FEA is challenging whether that order is constitutional given that school districts are run by elected boards.

“We are Wuhan, as far as the rest of the world is concerned,” FEA attorney Ron Meyer told the judge Thursday. “We’re going to make a political judgment, apparently, at the state level, to rush to open schools, damn the torpedoes, who cares whether it’s safe or not, and that’s just simply not right and it’s not constitutional.”

The next step is mandatory arbitration between the two sides. If they have not reached an agreement by Tuesday afternoon, a trial on the lawsuit will begin Wednesday.

This article will be updated with more details of Friday’s hearing and reaction later in the day.