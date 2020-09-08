88ºF

Florida

Amber Alert issued for Miami 10-year-old who may be with stranger in van

Girl last seen Saturday in Miami, authorities say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Miami, Florida, Amber Alert
Randi Canion, 10, has gone missing and Miami police are seeking the public's help in finding her.
Randi Canion, 10, has gone missing and Miami police are seeking the public's help in finding her. (Miami Police Department photo)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a 10-year-old Miami girl who might be traveling with an unknown man in a white van.

Authorities said Randi Canion was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

She is described as a Black girl about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styles in box braids.

She might be with an unknown white man traveling in a white van, authorities said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

You can also contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: