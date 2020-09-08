Amber Alert issued for Miami 10-year-old who may be with stranger in van

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a 10-year-old Miami girl who might be traveling with an unknown man in a white van.

Authorities said Randi Canion was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

She is described as a Black girl about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styles in box braids.

She might be with an unknown white man traveling in a white van, authorities said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

You can also contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING.