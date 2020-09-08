Bradley to serve on water management board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday tapped outgoing Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, to serve on the governing board of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Bradley, an attorney, will leave the Senate in November because of term limits.

While in the Legislature, Bradley has been involved in efforts such as boosting funding for springs restoration.

DeSantis also appointed Janet Price, a senior manager of environmental affairs with Rayonier Inc., to the water-management district board.