Another 40 Florida inmates test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An additional 40 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since March to 15,852, according to information released Monday by the Florida Department of Corrections.

The new total was up from 15,812 cases on Friday.

The number of inmates who have died from the virus remained at 117.

Meanwhile, the department said 2,867 corrections workers had tested positive since the pandemic began.

Six prisons have had more than 100 workers test positive. Those prisons are Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, South Florida Reception Center, Suwannee Correctional Institution and Wakulla Correctional Institution.