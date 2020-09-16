Florida inmate COVID-19 cases near 16,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is nearing 16,000 COVID-19 cases among prison inmates and 3,000 cases among corrections workers.

A report released Wednesday by the state Department of Corrections showed an additional 49 inmate cases, bringing the total since March to 15,983 cases.

The report also showed an additional 28 cases among corrections workers, bringing the total to 2,940.

In addition, 117 inmates have died, a number that remained unchanged Wednesday.

A Florida Department of Health report shows that 17 of the deaths have involved inmates at South Florida Reception Center, 12 have involved inmates at the Reception and Medical Center and 10 have involved inmates at Dade Correctional Institution.