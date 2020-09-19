20 Florida prison inmates have died related to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 16,000 Florida prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 120 have died, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Corrections.

An additional 85 inmates were reported to have tested positive, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 16,081.

Also, an additional inmate death was reported Friday, bringing the total to 120.

More than 500 inmates have tested positive at nine prisons -- Baker Correctional Institution, Century Correctional Institution, Columbia Correctional Institution, Graceville Correctional Facility, Lowell Correctional Institution, Mayo Annex, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Suwannee Correctional Institution and Taylor Correctional Institution, department numbers show.

Also Friday, the department reported that an additional 18 corrections workers had tested positive, bringing the total to 2,973.