9 Florida COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Florida had reported an average of just over 100 deaths each day for the last two months, the Department of Health data showed only nine Floridians died on Sunday -- and none of them were in Northeast Florida.

The state reported 2,521 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The caseload has dropped substantially since its peak in mid-July when the state was averaging almost 12,000 newly reported cases daily. Hospitalizations have also decreased. There were about 2,292 Floridians hospitalized with the coronavirus Sunday, compared to 9,500 in late July.

The positivity rate from coronavirus testing for Florida and Duval County continues to hover around 5% -- the level at which health officials believe shows limited community spread.

Not all the trends in recent days have been positive. Cases in Alachua County continue to surge, driven mostly by people under 25 being diagnosed with COVID-19.

There were another 120 cases reported Sunday and the county has averaged more than 100 each day for a week with a median age of 21.

Since the fall semester began on Aug. 31, the University of Florida has reported 675 new student and employee cases. The Student Health Care Center testing site had a 26.4% positivity rate.