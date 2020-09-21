Corrections staff COVID-19 cases near 3,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An additional 25 Florida corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,998 since the pandemic began in March, according to numbers released Monday by the state Department of Corrections.

The increase came after the department reported Friday that 2,973 workers had been infected.

Also, the number of inmates who have tested positive increased from 16,081 on Friday to 16,093 on Monday.

The number of inmates who have died remained unchanged at 120.

The largest numbers of corrections workers who have tested positive have occurred at prisons in North Florida and Miami-Dade County. Those prisons are Dade Correctional Institution, with 167 worker cases; Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, with 166 cases; South Florida Reception Center, with 148 cases; Wakulla Correctional Institution, with 146 cases; Suwannee Correctional Institution, with 113 cases; and Everglades Correctional Institution, with 106 cases.