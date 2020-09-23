$100K donation to JU sets up scholarship for nurse practitioners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The health-information network company Availity has donated $100,000 to Jacksonville University to establish a scholarship fund for advanced registered nurse practitioners who could practice independently from physicians under a new state law.

Availity said in a prepared statement Tuesday that scholarships will be awarded by the university on a first come, first served basis and that applicants should apply at www.ju.edu/availabilitiy.

A law passed during this year’s legislative session allows nurse practitioners to offer primary care without attending physicians if the nurses can show they have 3,000 hours of practice experience under the supervision of physicians and have completed three credit hours of graduate-level coursework or 45 continuing education hours in advanced pharmacology and differential diagnosis.

In addition to announcing the establishment of the Availity Scholarship Fund scholarships, Jacksonville University announced it is offering online access to the 45 continuing education hours.

Jacksonville-based Availity was founded in 2001 as a joint venture between Florida Blue and Humana.

Through mergers and acquisitions, it has grown over the years into a health information network that connects more than 1 million providers and health-plan companies.