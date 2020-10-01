Moody & Crime Stoppers unveil first-of-its-kind statewide tip line

There’s a new option on the table for Floridians who wish to share crime tips without compromising their anonymity.

On Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) unveiled a first-of-its-kind anonymous tip line that works no matter where in the state the tipster is calling from.

Now, all tipsters have to do is dial **TIPS (**8477) and they’ll be connected with the local Crime Stoppers office in the region they’re calling from.

During a news conference in Tampa, Moody expressed optimism that the tip line would build on Crime Stoppers' track record of helping police solve open cases. Since it was established in 1977, the FACS has generated over 59,000 tips, which led to more than 2,700 arrests.

“With these advances to these already successful programs, we hope even more citizens will help solve cases, stop crime and build a stronger, safer Florida,” Moody said.

“The network of 27 Crime Stoppers chapters serving Florida is excited about implementing this new technology,” added Frank Brunner, president of the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and executive director for Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

When tipsters dial the number, they’ll be routed to the nearest Crime Stoppers chapter and also receive a link to download the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, which provides yet another option for those who want to submit anonymous tips.