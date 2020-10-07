FDLE, election officials hold election training exercise

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state’s election supervisors held a training exercise Wednesday morning to prepare for a wide range of scenarios heading into Election Day.

In a statement released through a spokesperson, Secretary of State Laurel Lee confirmed that elections officials and FDLE, among other law enforcement agencies, discussed potential disruptions to the November election.

“Participants provided input regarding scenarios that Supervisors of Elections may experience leading up to and during Election Day, including acts of violence, mail disruptions, and polling place disturbances,” Lee said.

The goal of the exercise was to anticipate and come up with solutions for those scenarios.

“These meetings are important so that we and our partners are prepared and ready for any situations we may face that could affect Florida’s election process,” the secretary of state said.