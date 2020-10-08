Florida inmate COVID-19 deaths up to 141

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Seven additional Florida prison inmates died during the past week of COVID-19, bringing the total to 141 since the start of the pandemic, according to state reports.

The 141 deaths were the reported total as of Wednesday and were up from 134 a week earlier.

The Reception and Medical Center in Union County has had 23 inmate deaths, including one during the past week, according to numbers posted on the Florida Department of Health website.

Other prisons that have been linked to the most inmate deaths are the South Florida Reception Center, with 19; Dade Correctional Institution, with 10; Columbia Correctional Institution, with nine; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven; Union Correctional Institution, with seven; Everglades Correctional Institution, with six; Graceville Correctional Facility, with six; and South Bay Correctional Facility, with six.