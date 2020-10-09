Record-breaking Burmese python captured in South Florida

Get out the measuring tape!

An 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python captured in South Florida is a new record, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The python was caught by members of the FWC Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program.

Credit for the capture of the behemoth snake -- which weighed 104 pounds -- goes to Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis.

FWC said the removal of the female snake was a “triumph for our native wildlife and habitats.”

The FWC partners with the SFWMD to remove nonnative pythons from the environment.

