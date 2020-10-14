Enterprise Florida plans virtual international trade show for March

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Enterprise Florida, the state’s business-recruitment agency is planning next year to hold an international trade show online.

The three-day, “first-ever” Florida International Trade Expo in March is expected to showcase Florida export products and services.

A news release from Enterprise Florida said that as national and global trade organizations have transitioned to virtual trade shows since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, no U.S. state has held an exclusive event highlighting its businesses.

“Earlier this year we announced the new virtual trade show and business matchmaking grant programs,” Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell said in a prepared statement. “Launching the Florida International Trade Expo is the next step in making sure the state’s small businesses continue to recover and grow.”

Companies in aviation and aerospace, life sciences, information technology, financial and professional services and manufacturing are being recruited to participate.

The cost to be an exhibitor is $1,060, which could be offset through trade show grants.