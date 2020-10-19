FSU President John Thrasher & wife cleared after COVID-19 infections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After testing positive for COVID-19 this month, Florida State University President John Thrasher and his wife, Jean, have been cleared by the state Department of Health.

“I am happy to share that Jean and I were cleared Friday by the Florida DOH after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and we are resuming many of our regular activities,” the university president posted Monday on Twitter. “We are feeling good and appreciate all the prayers and well wishes!”

The university announced Oct. 6 that the Thrashers had tested positive.

At the time, John Thrasher, 76, said he was working at home while the couple isolated.