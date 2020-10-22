Florida inmate COVID-19 death toll hits 161

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An additional seven Florida prison inmates have died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 161 since the pandemic started, according to state numbers.

The total was reported as of Wednesday, up from 154 a week earlier.

Two of the additional deaths were linked to the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, bringing the total for that facility to 31, a listing by the Florida Department of Health shows.

Similarly, two of the additional deaths were linked to Union Correctional Institution, bringing the total for that facility to 12.

Other facilities tied to the largest numbers of inmate deaths since the start of the pandemic are the South Florida Reception Center, with 20; Dade Correctional Institution, with 10; Columbia Correctional Institution, with nine; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven; Everglades Correctional Institution, with six; Graceville Correctional Facility, with six; and the South Bay Correctional Facility, with six.

Since the pandemic began, 16,599 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers posted Thursday by the state Department of Corrections.