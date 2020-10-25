No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Florida as state adds 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,632 since the pandemic began.

None of the additional deaths reported Sunday were in the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax.

Sunday’s report comes after the state announced it plans to more closely scrutinize the reporting of deaths attributed to coronavirus, saying some listed as COVID-19 fatalities died months after testing positive.

Florida added 2,385 coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of statewide infections to 778,636 since March.

In Northeast Florida, Duval County added 83 cases on Sunday for a total of 34,260. Alachua County passed 10,000 confirmed cases on Sunday when it added 55 cases for a total of 10,044.

The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Sunday’s report was 4.71%.

Duval, Clay, Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties reported positivity rates below 5% in Sunday’s report, while the positivity rates for St. Johns, Nassau, Flagler and Putnam counties ranged between 5.09% and 7.53%.

As of early Sunday afternoon, 2,219 people were hospitalized in Florida with primary diagnoses of COVID-19.

Florida vs. Duval County daily cases diagnosed since June 1

