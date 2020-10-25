Ocala police chief killed in plane crash

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was killed in a plane crash Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue responded around 11:30 a.m. to the plane crash in the area of Southwest 140th Avenue in Dunnellon.

First responders located the single-engine private plane and discovered the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, had died. The pilot was identified as Graham, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss.”

Detectives are investigating Graham’s death, and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are responding to begin their investigation.