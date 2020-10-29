4 Northeast Florida attorneys among 11 disciplined by state Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court disbarred a Jacksonville attorney and disciplined three other Northeast Florida attorneys in recent court orders, The Florida Bar announced Thursday.

They were among 11 attorneys disciplined statewide.

According to The Florida Bar, attorney Omer Ors of Jacksonville was disbarred Oct. 8 because the court found he had “abandoned his practice and his clients” when he moved out of the country and failed to respond to official inquiries from The Bar.

Disbarred lawyers may not re-apply for admission for five years. They are required to go through an extensive process that includes a rigorous background check and retaking the Bar exam, The Bar said.

Attorney Kevin Robert Monahan of Palatka was suspended for 10 days, effective 30 days after an Oct. 1 court order because the Supreme Court said he failed to appear in criminal court twice and his clients didn’t have their matters heard. The trial judge removed Monahan in both cases as appointed counsel, The Bar said.

Attorney Johnie Steven Cooper of Starke had his law license revoked Sept. 24, after he was charged with grand theft for misappropriating $53,097.53 of client funds from his trust account, The Bar said.

Attorney Giancarlo Ricard of St. Johns received a public reprimand Sept. 17 after he retained clients and then determined that he was unable to complete their civil matters. Ricard also failed to adequately communicate with the clients. He merged his law practice with another law firm, which ultimately took over the representation of these cases, The Bar said.

The other attorneys disciplined were: