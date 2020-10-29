Duval County judge resigns from vote-counting board after yard sign, donations controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local judge who was the head of a vote-counting board in Duval County has resigned from his position on the board after it was discovered that he has signs supporting President Donald Trump in his front yard and has donated to the president’s re-election campaign in possible violation of rules that require people in his job to refrain from showing political partisanship.

Senior County Judge Brent Shore resigned from the Duval County Canvassing Board on Thursday, News4Jax confirmed.

The Florida Times-Union, which broke the story, reported that Shore has donated $170 to the Trump campaign and given $178 in the last two years to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

News4Jax visited the Atlantic Beach home of Shore on Thursday and found multiple signs showing support for Trump and Republican U.S. Representative John Rutherford who are both up for reelection.

Judicial rules bar judges from political donations of any kind, and canvassing board rules bar members from displaying a candidate’s campaign signs.

Trump-Pence sign displayed in the window of the home of Judge Brent Shore in Atlantic Beach. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The state Division of Elections has said while campaign donations don’t count as active participation, displaying a candidate’s campaign signs would disqualify someone from serving on a canvassing board.

Shore’s wife, Kathryn Shore, told the Times-Union the six signs and stickers supporting Trump’s campaign and the two signs for Rutherford belonged to her and not to her husband.

Shore’s resignation comes after state representatives and local lawmakers called for him to step down following the report from the Times-Union.

The canvassing board has been at the center of a recent controversy that has captured statewide attention.

The board, which reviews questionable ballots, has banned cameras during its meetings and is limiting the number of spectators.

Court action is still possible even though the board made the decision to livestream parts of the meeting.

News4Jax called the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission to ask if a complaint has been filed against Judge Shore. A spokesman said “the JQC is generally aware of the media reports, but can neither confirm nor deny any ongoing inquiry.”

Shore refused to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.