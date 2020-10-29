Florida inmate COVID-19 deaths up to 170

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of Florida prison inmates who have died of COVID-19 has hit 170, as the state added nine deaths in a week, according to the Florida Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Health.

The total was reported as of Wednesday, up from 161 a week earlier.

Three of the additional deaths were at the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, bringing the total for that facility to 34, Department of Health numbers show. Also, two workers at the Reception and Medical Center have died of the virus.

Other facilities tied to the largest numbers of inmate deaths since the start of the pandemic are the South Florida Reception Center, with 20; Union Correctional Institution, with 13; Columbia Correctional Institution, with 10; Dade Correctional Institution, with 10; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven; Everglades Correctional Institution, with six; Graceville Correctional Facility, with six; Okeechobee Correctional Institution, with six; South Bay Correctional Facility, with six; and Suwannee Correctional Institution, with six.

Since the pandemic began, 16,624 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers posted Thursday by the state Department of Corrections. Also, 3,457 correctional workers have tested positive and four have died.