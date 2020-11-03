Transfer hearing set for Salt Life founder charged in Lake City teen’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A founder of the Salt Life clothing brand who’s facing a manslaughter charge in the death of an 18-year-old woman at a Florida hotel is due in court next week.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was being held without bond Tuesday at the Duval County jail in Jacksonville following his arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, whose body was found last Thursday at a Palm Beach County hotel. She had been shot, police said. Further details have not been released.

Hutto was arrested last Friday in Jacksonville, about 280 miles from the hotel, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to a copy of Hutto’s arrest report, authorities were waiting outside Baptist South Medical Center on St. Augustine Road when Hutto was released from the hospital. Investigators have not said how they believe Hutto is connected to Duncan’s death or if they had a relationship. Duncan was from Lake City, which sits about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

Hutto and some friends started Salt Life in 2003, its brand aimed at boaters, surfers and fishermen who spend time on the ocean. Hutto is credited with coming up with the name.

The company issued a statement saying Hutto has not been involved with the company since he and his partners sold the business in 2013 for almost $40 million.

Hutto will be transferred to Palm Beach County, where he will face an initial court hearing and more details will be released. A hearing on Hutto’s transfer is set for Nov. 9.