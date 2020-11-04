Florida Power & Light electric bills will be going up in January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Customers of Florida Power & Light and Gulf Power will see slightly higher electric bills in January, after the state Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a series of costs that will be passed along by the utilities.

FPL residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see their bills go from $96.43 to $99.05, according to information released Wednesday by the Public Service Commission.

Gulf residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will see their bills inch up from $140.43 to $140.62.

Utilities commonly use 1,000-kilowatt hour bills as a benchmark, but actual electricity consumption varies widely.

The Public Service Commission held a hearing Tuesday on projected utility costs for such things as power-plant fuel. Those costs are revised each year and passed through to customers.

Tampa Electric Co. announced Tuesday that its residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see bills go from $97.69 to $105.25 in January. Tampa Electric primarily cited higher costs for natural gas.

Also Wednesday, the Public Service Commission said customers of Florida Public Utilities Co. will see reductions in their bills in January.

The company’s residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will have their bills go from $134.80 to $129.88, according to the commission. The company serves electric customers in some rural areas of Northwest Florida and in Nassau County.

The commission is expected to address Duke Energy Florida’s costs in December.