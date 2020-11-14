COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida top 3,100

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19 topped 3,100 on Friday, as thousands of additional people test positive for the virus each day.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, an update on the Agency for Health Care Administration website showed 3,129 people hospitalized because of primary diagnoses of COVID-19.

RELATED: Florida adds nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

That was up from 2,564 a week earlier and 2,351 two weeks ago, according to numbers compiled daily by The News Service of Florida.

The largest number of hospitalizations as of mid-afternoon Friday was in Miami-Dade County, with 433. It was followed by Broward County, with 307; Palm Beach County, with 232; Duval and Hillsborough counties, each with 199; Pinellas County, with 162; and Orange County with 156.

Also Friday, the state Department of Health reported 6,933 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 870,552. At least 17,445 Florida residents have died.