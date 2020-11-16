After Sunday spike, Florida’s COVID-19 cases fall to near recent average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The day after the Florida Department of Health reported its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since July, Monday’s caseload was more in line with recent averages.

According to statistics released from the Florida Department of Health, 899,864 people in the state have contracted the virus, an increase of 4,663 on Monday. On Sunday, more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases were added to the state’s total as more than 146,000 test results were reported -- a much larger than usual daily number.

Since the start of the pandemic, 17,775 people in Florida have died from the virus. There were 41 additional deaths in Monday’s report, although many of those died days if not weeks earlier. Only three of those deaths were in Northeast Florida -- two in Duval County and one in Columbia County.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has also risen in recent weeks. The state’s online census of hospitals showed numbers hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for most of last month, but on Sunday, there were 3,118 coronavirus patients in hospitals.

Florida’s positivity rate on Sunday was just below 8%. The only counties below the 5% threshold were Baker, Bradford and Putnam.

Florida and Duval County’s daily COVID-19 case increases