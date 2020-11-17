COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to mount in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With thousands of additional COVID-19 cases being reported every day, the number of people hospitalized with the disease continues to mount.

As of early Monday evening, 3,243 people in Florida were hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, up from 3,118 on Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration numbers.

The increase came as Florida reported an additional 4,663 cases on Monday, bringing the overall total to 889,864 since the pandemic started, the state Department of Health reported on its website.

Also, 17,559 Florida residents and 216 non-residents had died of COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County had the most COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 465. It was followed by Broward County, with 284; Palm Beach County, with 235; Hillsborough County, with 224; Duval County, with 180; Orange County, with 163; Pinellas County, with 156; and Sarasota County, with 102.