Florida expected to add 303,000 people a year

News Service of Florida

FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2011 file photo, crowds gather in the surf and on the beach in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to watch the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on STS-135. This is the final U.S. shuttle mission before the fleet is retired. In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Floridas Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years, scheduled for May 27, 2020. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is expected to see its population increase by an average of more than 303,000 residents a year and is forecast to have 23.1 million people in April 2025, a new report by state analysts shows.

The report, by a panel known as the Demographic Estimating Conference, said the population from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2025, is expected to increase by 303,264 residents a year -- or 831 people per day.

“These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly larger than Orlando every year,” an executive summary of the report said.

The analysts projected that Florida will have 21.89 million residents in April 2021, with the number steadily climbing to 23.1 million in April 2025.

The report also said Florida population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau are higher than the state analysts’ numbers. The report pointed to “differing underlying methodologies.”

