Florida inmate COVID-19 deaths up to 187

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Another three state prison inmates died of COVID-19 during the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 187, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Corrections.

In all, 16,999 state inmates and 3,647 corrections workers have tested positive for the infectious disease during the pandemic.

Two prisons -- Columbia Correctional Institution and Lowell Correctional Institution -- have had more than 1,000 inmate cases.

Seven prisons also have totaled more than 100 worker cases.