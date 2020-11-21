More than 17,000 Florida prison inmates have had COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 17,000 Florida prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, according to updated numbers posted online Friday by the state Department Corrections.

The total as of noon Friday was 17,009 inmates, up 10 from Wednesday.

Also, 187 inmates had died of COVID-19 as of a Wednesday count.

Many of the COVID-19 cases came during outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, but 494 inmates were in medical isolation Friday.

That included 342 in medical isolation at Walton Correctional Institution, where the department took additional precautions last week after more than 300 inmates tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the inmates, 3,675 corrections workers statewide had tested positive as of Friday, according to the department.