Florida reports 8,436 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,058,074 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the state also reported 96 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Thirteen of those were in Duval County (650 total deaths), two were in Clay County (156), two were in Flagler (45), one was in St. Johns County (100) and one was in Nassau County (58).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,423 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As of around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 4,401 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 7.86%, the health department said Sunday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.