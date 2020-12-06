Gov. DeSantis proclaims Dec. 6 as NAS Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida

Sunday marks one year since an aviation air student from Saudi Arabia opened fire inside a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three sailors and wounding eight people, including two sheriff’s deputies, before one of the deputies killed him.

Ensign Joshua Watson, Petty Officer 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Walters were killed. They were posthumously awarded Purple Heart Medals.

U.S. officials later said that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani had communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the attack.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proclaimed Dec. 6 as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida.

One year ago, three great American sailors were killed in an act of terrorism at @NASPCOLA. In their honor, I’ve proclaimed December 6th as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida. We must never forget their selfless sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/tdWJT1Gajn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2020

In the proclamation, DeSantis said: “NAS Pensacola is a special place where brave warriors who wear the wings come for flight training to protect and serve our great nation.”

The proclamation also directs the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.