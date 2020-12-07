Florida adds 7,711 coronavirus cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 7,711 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,065,785 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, Duval County added 382 cases for a total of 47,418, while St. Johns County added 78 for a total of 9,620 and Clay County added 90 for a total of 8,649.

So far this month, Duval County is averaging around 491 cases a day in December, St. Johns County is averaging 113 and Clay County is averaging 90.

Duval County St. Johns County Clay County Dec. 1 472 99 88 Dec. 2 519 154 88 Dec. 3 606 132 111 Dec. 4 537 122 85 Dec. 5 494 94 94 Dec. 6 430 109 74 Dec. 7 382 78 90 Daily average 491 113 90

On Monday, the state also reported 106 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Six of those were in Duval County (656 total deaths), one was in St. Johns County (101), one was in Nassau County (59), one was in Alachua County (104) and one in Putnam County (61).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,529 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As of around 3:15 p.m. Monday, 4,495 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 7.64%, the health department said Monday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.