Florida reports more than 11,000 coronavirus cases, the most since July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,335 new coronavirus cases.

According to News4Jax records, that’s the highest number of cases reported in one day since July 25. The recent surge in cases in the state is on par with the number of cases seen at the peak of the pandemic early in the summer.

The state department of health also reported 135 deaths, including 12 in Northeast Florida. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,851 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Of the local deaths reported Thursday, three deaths were reported in three different counties, Duval (664 total), Columbia County (103) and Bradford County (22), and one death was reported in each of the following counties: Flagler (46), Putnam (62) and St. Johns (103).

On Thursday, Duval County added 482 cases for a total of 48,732, while St. Johns County added 90 for a total of 9,942 and Clay County added 60 for a total of 8,870.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As of around 4 p.m. Thursday, 4,549 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That includes 246 patients in Duval County hospitals.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 8.07%, the health department said Thursday. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% in the last 14 days.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.