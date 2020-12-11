Grand jury blasts Duval County School Police crime reporting as ‘chicanery’

In an interim report released Thursday, a statewide grand jury studying school safety pointed sharply to the Duval County school district as an example of how not to handle crime reporting.

The grand jury report accused the district of underreporting crimes and gang activity happening inside its schools.

The report indicated the same issues seem to arise in districts across the state that have large student populations, appointed superintendents and their own district police departments with leaders who report to administration, rather than law enforcement agencies.

The 27-page document posted late Thursday afternoon on the Florida Supreme Court website was the third interim report issued by the grand jury, which the court impaneled in February 2019 at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The request came a year after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

RELATED: Statewide grand jury says Florida’s mental health system a ‘mess’

The grand jury report released Thursday called out the Duval County School Police Department and the district’s administration for policies the grand jury said artificially reduced crime statistics by allowing “administrators without any legal training” to decide whether a crime is a “petty act of misconduct.”

According to Florida Statutes, “petty acts of misconduct and misdemeanors, including, but not limited to, minor fights or disturbances” can be considered matters of school discipline.

But, the grand jury found, “the districts have proven either unwilling or incapable of rationally implementing what was no doubt well-intended legislation. It is time to rein in the runaway stagecoach.”

The grand jury said some local school districts “have abused the vagueness of this definition” to avoid reporting crimes, including some very serious crimes, to the state or local law enforcement.

“Physical attacks on teachers become ‘disturbances.’ Large-scale brawls become ‘minor fights,’” the grand jury said.

Blasting Duval County as a prime example of this, the grand jury said that through reports and testimony it found that Duval County school administration had directed its police chief, who in turn directed his officers, that no misdemeanor crimes needed to be reported to a law enforcement agency.

“The Duval County School District’s written directives (likewise developed by administrators and mandated by the police chief and school administration alike) considered such things as Extortion (a felony) and Stalking to not require reports (and these are by no means the only examples),” the report said.

The report then pointed to a specific example of reporting regarding “gang-related” activity in Duval County. Florida Department of Education training requires schools to indicate if an incident is “gang-related,” meaning gang affiliation either caused or contributed to the incident.

The grand jury said it had seen testimony and documentation of “widespread gang activity on school premises” in Duval County, which has an active Gang Liasion detective. But despite that, of 30,000 incidents reported to the state from 2016-2020, only six were labeled “gang-related.”

“It appears to us that this number dramatically underrepresents the level of gang activity in Duval County schools,” the grand jury wrote. “No one is made safer by this chicanery. Indeed, this behavior is counterproductive.”

The grand jury argued that it is simply unreasonable to leave the responsibility of reporting crimes in the hands of officials who don’t want to “allow potential political opponents to paint schools in their districts as violent and disorderly.”

They said when a district controls the law enforcement agency on campuses, as it does in Duval County, that allows the district to also control the data generated by the agency “and the optics of that data -- and optics, unfortunately, are what we hear most often drive some of the ‘policies defining petty acts of misconduct’ described in the statute.”

The grand jury recommended that school district law enforcement chiefs across the state be required to either be elected or to report to county law enforcement.

They also recommended the Legislature “remove the ability of individual Districts to define those things which require a report to law enforcement.”

The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police responded to the report, backing the recommendations of the grand jury and saying it’s time for an elected school police chief or for the agency to move back under the jurisdiction of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are sure the grand jury has not even touched the tip of the iceberg, and we look forward to their work continuing,” FOP wrote.

We have been echoing much of this for years, they have been getting away with this stuff for too long. Time for an... Posted by Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville, FL Lodge 5-30 on Friday, December 11, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not comment on whether their administration agreed with the recommendations.

News4Jax has asked Duval County Public Schools for comment on the grand jury’s report. We are told they are working on a response to our questions, and we will update this article when we receive it.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.