Florida reports more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 11,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

That brings the state’s total to 1,212,581 coronavirus cases.

There were 191 new cases reported on Monday in St. Johns County, marking the county’s biggest single-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic. The previous one-day record of 155 cases was recorded last week.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, Bradford County saw an increase of 144 cases on Monday, while Clay County recorded 149 additional cases and Duval County added 597 cases.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health also reported 115 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Three of those were in Duval County (699 total deaths), two were St. Johns County (110), two were in Putnam County (66), one was in Clay County (172), one was in Alachua County (116) and one was in Flagler (47).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,976 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily deaths reported since June 1

As of around 4:30 p.m. Monday, 5,512 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That’s up from 5,235 Sunday afternoon.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 8.45%, the health department said Monday.

Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.