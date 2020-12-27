Florida health officials report 7K uptick in COVID-19 cases

Health care workers offer free COVID-19 testing from a Miami-Dade County mobile van outside of an early voting site, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida ticked upward by 7,391, health officials reported Sunday.

The new cases reported Sunday brought the state’s tally to 1,271,979 since the outbreak began earlier this year.

The Florida Department of Health has now reported 21,514 coronavirus-related deaths -- with 77 additional deaths added to the death toll on Sunday. Five of the deaths reported Sunday were in Northeast Florida: two in St. Johns County, two in Alachua County and one in Duval County.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 was considerably lower over the past two days, and it remains to be seen whether or not gatherings over the Christmas weekend will spike the state’s number of infections -- as the was the case following the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 171,000 people were tested for the virus on Friday and Saturday -- dramatically lower than the 343,000 who were tested in the two days before.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.01% based on Friday’s testing and was 9.69% based on Saturday’s testing, the state Department of Health said Sunday.

More than 6,300 people were in the hospital Sunday because of the virus, according to health department data.

