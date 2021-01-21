Florida inmate COVID-19 death toll at 205

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of Florida prison inmates who have died of COVID-19 has inched up to 205 as case numbers in the corrections system continue to increase, according to totals posted online Wednesday.

The inmate death total was up from 204 reported last week.

The number of reported deaths of prison staff members remained at six.

As of Wednesday, 17,734 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, up from 17,614 a week earlier, according to Department of Corrections numbers.

Meanwhile, 4,955 corrections workers had tested positive, an increase of two from last week.