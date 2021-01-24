Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game

Tom Brady #12 celebrates with Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Brate scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. Photo by Stacy Revere

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in their home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game.

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns and was intercepted three times, but did enough to earn his 10th appearance in a Super Bowl, the most in NFL history.

Green Bay hed coach Matt LeFleur made a call late in the game that will be questioned for months to come. Trailing by 8 points with just over two minutes to play, LaFleur opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-nine from the Buccaneers’ eight-yard line rather than allow Aaron Rogers to go for it. The Packers would have needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game.

Instead, Mason Crosby connected on a 26-yard field goal and the Packers never saw the ball again.

The Super Bowl trip is the second in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. They previously made the Super Bowl after the 2002 season when they beat the Oakland Raiders for the Lombardi Trophy.

This will mark the first time in NFL history that a team will play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7.