Florida adds 5,737 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 5,737 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as 126 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 15 were in Northeast Florida: 10 in Duval County (992 total deaths), two in Alachua County (185), two in Flagler County (75) and one in Bradford County (47).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,783,720 COVID-19 cases and 28,287 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 84,441 total cases, including 240 cases that were reported Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, 5,381 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 7.37%, the state Department of Health said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 2,016,291 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.