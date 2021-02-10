Florida adds 7,537 COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 7,537 new cases of the coronavirus and 165 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the deaths recorded Wednesday, nine were in Clay County (283 total deaths), four were in Duval County (997), four were in Columbia County (147), two were in Putnam County (109) and one was in St. Johns County (176).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,798,280 COVID-19 cases and 28,691 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 85,069 total cases, including 349 cases that were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,129 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 6.59%, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health department data released Wednesday showed that 2,110,794 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that there are 343 known cases of the United Kingdom variant in the Sunshine State -- more than twice than what has been detected in California, which has nearly twice the population of Florida. State health officials have said the high number is also an indication of the state’s more robust testing program for the new variants.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.