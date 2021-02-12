10 Duval County residents among 190 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Florida

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood sample in the specimen processing lab￼ from study participants who volunteered to take part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 7,617 of coronavirus on Friday -- near the state’s average for the past seven days -- bringing the total since the pandemic reached Florida early last year to 1,814,422.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday an additional 190 deaths of residents or visitors to the state, bringing the total to 29,061, although many of those deaths occurred days or weeks earlier. Ten of those deaths were in Duval County, there were two more in Alachua County and one additional death in Putnam County.

According to the state, 59 of the additional deaths were in long-term care facilities, sending the number of deaths in such facilities above 10,000 -- more than one-third of Florida’s total.

Friday’s report comes as the first case of the U.K. COVID variant was reported in Jacksonville, according to the Duval County Health Department. The state now leads the nation in cases of the variant, with 347 confirmed diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s daily report does not break out COVID-variant cases.

Florida and Duval County COVID-19 cases per day

There were 4,825 people in Florida hospitalized on Friday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 75,734 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

The percent of tests completed Thursday that were positive was 6.22% -- up slightly from the day before. The positivity rate in most local counties was lower than the state average.

There have now been 2,225,304 people vaccinated in Florida so far and 963,004 -- 4.68% of the state’s population -- have now received both shots.