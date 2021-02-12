UK coronavirus variant found in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Health Department confirms one case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom has been found in Jacksonville. The director, Dr. Pauline Rolle, said more information may be available later in the day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 347 cases of this B.1.1.7 variant have been found in Florida -- the most confirmed cases in the United States. This despite the fact that only a fraction of coronavirus tests are checked for the variants.

A spokeswoman for the health department said both vaccines currently being given to senior citizens and health care workers are believed to be effective against the variant.

This announcement comes one day after a student at the University of Central Florida was diagnosed with the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, which is thought to be more easily transmissible. The unidentified student tested positive this week, Michael Deichen, associate vice president of UCF Student Health Services said Thursday in a statement on the university’s website.

Ad

The Orlando-based university is one of the nation's largest with more than 66,000 students. University officials said the student was isolated and contact tracing measures were taken.

“The tools that we use to fight this variant are no different than the steps we have taken for nearly a year," Deichen said. “COVID-19 and these new variants are not easily transmissible when face coverings are worn properly, physical distancing is maintained, and hands are regularly sanitized."

The Florida Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant at the end of last year, and the state now leads the nation in cases of the variant, with almost 350 confirmed diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tens of thousands of college students around the nation have tested positive for the virus, and some campuses have seen spikes in cases with students returning to campus.