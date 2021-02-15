Florida daily COVID-19 case count dropping but number of deaths still high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 3,615 new cases of coronavirus on Monday -- the smallest daily increase in the state since Oct. 31. But with 159 additional deaths in Monday’s report, the number of people dying of COVID-19 each day continues to average in the triple digits as it has since before Christmas.

Duval County reported only 122 new cases of the virus -- the lowest increase since Nov. 7 -- but there were 11 deaths in Monday’s report. There were also four deaths reported in Alachua and Putnam counties and two in Flagler County.

The state has now verified 1,830,988 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 29,434 deaths, according to health department data.

Florida and Jacksonville daily COVID-19 cases

The percent of tests that returned positive results on Sunday was 6.83% statewide on Sunday. The positivity rate in Jacksonville was down to 5.13%.

Ad

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 4,676 hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. There have been at least 76,219 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state since the start of the outbreak.

Florida has also now verified at least 379 cases of the COVID-19 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom and is believed to be a more contagious strain. That’s the highest number for any state in the country, according to the CDC.

According to the FDOH, 1,284,052 people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just over 1.1 million people in the state have received both shots.