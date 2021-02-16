62ºF

Florida

Update: Hillsborough County 1-year-old found safe, FDLE says

Click Orlando, WKMG

Tags: Missing Child, Amber Alert, Safe
Tinnley Sage West and the stolen vehicle.
Tinnley Sage West and the stolen vehicle. (WKMG 2021)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. | “This is a cancellation to the AMBER Alert that was issued on 02/16/2021 for Tinnley West. The child is safe. For more information please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.” (FDLE)

Deputies said the girl inside the SUV is 1-year-old Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a rainbow on it, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

Deputies released a video of a potential person of interest who may have seen something to help the investigation.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Tinnley is asked to call 911.

Florida Amber Alert issued after SUV stolen with 1-year-old inside
