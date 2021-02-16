Update: Hillsborough County 1-year-old found safe, FDLE says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. | “This is a cancellation to the AMBER Alert that was issued on 02/16/2021 for Tinnley West. The child is safe. For more information please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.” (FDLE)

Missing Child is Tinnley Sage West. One year old white female. Last seen wearing a yellow shirt w/ a white rainbow, tan pants w/ rainbows and one sandal #SHARE #MissingChild #Valrico pic.twitter.com/TZW54S6pSo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 16, 2021

Deputies said the girl inside the SUV is 1-year-old Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a rainbow on it, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

Deputies released a video of a potential person of interest who may have seen something to help the investigation.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Tinnley is asked to call 911.