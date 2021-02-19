DeSantis proposes tightening voting laws despite ‘most transparent and efficient’ election in 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – An announcement Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis on proposals to this year’s legislative session to tighten Florida’s voting procedures felt more like a Republican campaign rally, with the governor inviting former GOP state party Chairman Blaze Drinkwine to make remarks slamming New York and its governor, Andrew Cuomo.

“The result of 2020, from an administrative perspective, was that Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country,” DeSantis said to the cheering crowd. “The results speak for themselves, but we also can’t rest on our laurels. We need to make sure that we continue to stay ahead of the curve.”

DeSantis began his appearance at a hotel at the Palm Beach International Airport by reminding the audience that among his first acts as governor was to remove the election supervisors in both Palm Beach and Broward counties and slamming other states that took days to count votes from the presidential election. He did not mention that those states operate under different laws that don’t allow them to begin counting mail-in ballots until after the polls close on election day.

Ad

DeSantis is looking to outlaw the practice of “ballot harvesting” -- a practice that allows third parties to collect and deliver ballots in some states. Current law prevents this from being done by people paid to do the work, but the governor would also ban the practice by volunteers.

The governor also took aim at ballot-collection boxes anywhere other than each county’s supervisor of elections office. He said these posed a risk for people looking to destroy or manipulate ballots.

“You can’t leave these boxes unattended,” DeSantis said. “I think that you can take it, put it in the mail or take it to the elections office. Why do you need to have these things out there?”

Because of the volume of mail ballots being used last year due to the pandemic and widely reported issues about delivery problems at the U.S. Postal Service, most large counties in Florida made extra drop boxes available -- often at early voting sites that were staffed by elections workers.

Ad

DeSantis also is asking the Legislature to write into state law that ballots can only be mailed to registered voters who request them -- not automatically sent to everyone on the voter rolls. Florida has never mailed ballots to all voters as a few other states have done, but the governor wants to make sure it never happens.