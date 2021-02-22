State reports 161 more COVID-19 deaths, 27 in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 4,151 new cases of the coronavirus and 161 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 27 were in Northeast Florida: six in Alachua County (220 total deaths), one in Bradford County (50), 18 in Duval County (1,109) and two in St. Johns County (188).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,872,923 COVID-19 cases and 30,595 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 87,745 total cases, including 138 cases that were reported Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,175 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 6.82%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 2,698,591 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Ad

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.