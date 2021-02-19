‘So fortunate’: Tom Wills gets second COVID-19 vaccine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Tom Wills received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Publix in St. Johns County on Friday.

Moments after getting the shot, Tom took a video explaining how fortunate he was feeling.

“The pharmacy said in about three weeks I will have about 95% protection from becoming seriously ill with COVID,” Tom said. “I’m feeling so fortunate to be eligible to have the vaccine.

The veteran WJXT anchor is encouraging others not only get the vaccine to protect themselves, but their loved ones too.

“I’m going to keep washing my hands and sanitizing because I don’t want to run the risk that I might pick up an Asymptomatic version of the virus and spread it to the people in my life.”

Like anyone else who is eligible, Tom was able to go online and reserve his spot. Depending on where you get vaccinated, you’ll be able to call a number or go online to book an appointment. Click here for a breakdown of locations throughout Northeast Florida.