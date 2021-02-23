8 of 25 Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Beaches’ in US are in Florida

St. Pete Beach is the No. 1 beach in the United States, according to Tripadvisor. The travel service announced its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best list Tuesday, rating eight beaches in the Sunshine States among the top 25 and ranking St. Pete Beach the fifth-best in the world.

“A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water and seashells by the truckload,” according to the Tripadvisor review. “The most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”

Florida and Hawaii dominate the domestic list. In addition to St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Clearwater Beach -- also Pinellas County -- made the top 25 list.

Traveler’s Choice top 25 beaches

St. Pete Beach - St. Petersburg, Florida Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii Moonstone Beach - Cambria, California Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii Cannon Beach - Cannon Beach, Oregon Napili Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine Wai’anapanapa State Park - Hana, Hawaii Madeira Beach - Madeira Beach, Florida Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii

Jekyll Island, Georgia, was No. 11 on the Tripadvisor’s list. Other Florida beaches in the top 25 included Ormond Beach (12), Henderson Beach State Park in Destin (13), Pensacola Beach (15), Treasure Island Beach (16), Siesta Key Beach (17) and Clearwater Beach (18).