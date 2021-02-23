8 of 25 Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Beaches’ in US are in Florida

St. Pete Beach is the No. 1 beach in the United States, according to Tripadvisor. The travel service announced its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best list Tuesday, rating eight beaches in the Sunshine States among the top 25 and ranking St. Pete Beach the fifth-best in the world.
“A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water and seashells by the truckload,” according to the Tripadvisor review. “The most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”
Florida and Hawaii dominate the domestic list. In addition to St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Clearwater Beach -- also Pinellas County -- made the top 25 list.
Traveler’s Choice top 25 beaches
- St. Pete Beach - St. Petersburg, Florida
- Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Moonstone Beach - Cambria, California
- Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii
- Cannon Beach - Cannon Beach, Oregon
- Napili Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine
- Wai’anapanapa State Park - Hana, Hawaii
- Madeira Beach - Madeira Beach, Florida
- Kailua Beach Park, Kailua, Hawaii
Jekyll Island, Georgia, was No. 11 on the Tripadvisor’s list. Other Florida beaches in the top 25 included Ormond Beach (12), Henderson Beach State Park in Destin (13), Pensacola Beach (15), Treasure Island Beach (16), Siesta Key Beach (17) and Clearwater Beach (18).